Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meet The US Atty Tapped For Historic Seat On 3rd Circ.

By Hayley Fowler · July 15, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT

President Joe Biden has tapped longtime public servant and current U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. If she is confirmed,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

logo The 2022 Law360 400

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Biden's Order On Abortion Compounds GCs' ConfusionCourts
  2. NJ Judiciary Blocks Web Traffic From Outside US For SecurityCourts
  3. A Look At The Jurist Who Poured Puns In Beer-Infused RulingCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority NEWLaw360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact