Squire Patton's New Atlanta Leader Talks Growth Plans

Squire Patton Boggs LLP named Petrina Hall McDaniel as the managing partner for its Atlanta office last week, and the new firm leader told Law360 Pulse that she's focused on and expects...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now