Therium Snags 4 Investment Managers From BigLaw

Litigation funder Therium Capital Management has added four investment managers to its transatlantic investment team, the company announced Wednesday.
Corey Banks and Joshua Card, who officially joined Therium on Tuesday and...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now