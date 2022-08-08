Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Stephenson Harwood Sees Revenue Frozen At $250M

By Ashish Sareen · August 8, 2022, 3:26 PM BST

Law firm Stephenson Harwood said on Monday that overall performance in its latest annual financial results remained unchanged over the past year as it continues to pursue restructuring plans, including closing...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse front promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. UK Law Firm Mergers Seen Picking Up After 2021 SlumpModern Lawyer
  2. Here's Where BigLaw Leaders Stand On Recession LookoutModern Lawyer
  3. Ex-Bain Capital GC Reflects On Sector, Move To Ropes & GrayModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 NEWDiversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact