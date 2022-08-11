Ohio Attorneys Can Hold Crypto In Escrow, Ethics Board Says

Ohio attorneys may hold cryptocurrency in escrow when representing clients, but they must keep funds segregated and ensure they're not facilitating illegal activity, the state's Board of Professional Conduct said in...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now