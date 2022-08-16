Mansfield Rule 6.0 Stresses Transparent Path To Leadership

Law firms participating in the Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule certification process, which is aimed at improving diversity in leadership within the legal industry, were presented with some heightened standards to certification...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now