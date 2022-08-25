Ga. Atty Disbarred Over Client Failures, Overdrawn Account

The Georgia Supreme Court disbarred an attorney based in an Atlanta suburb after reports of client abandonment, overdrawing of his trust account and repeated failure to respond to disciplinary warnings from...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now