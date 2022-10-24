Pa. Committee Report Faults Philly DA's 'Progressive Policies'

The Pennsylvania House committee investigating Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued an interim report Monday criticizing his "progressive policies," but did not yet say whether lawmakers should move ahead with impeaching...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now