Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Clarifies Rules For Atty Exits From Criminal Appeals

By Jeff Montgomery · November 8, 2022, 7:16 PM EST

The Third Circuit has ruled that briefs filed by defense attorneys to support withdrawal from an unsupportable criminal case appeal are not intrinsically inadequate if a defendant raises different, frivolous appeal...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo navy Average Partner Pay Surpasses $1M, But Not All Are Happy

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Spiro Harrison Partner On Goals, Joining School Friend's FirmNew Jersey Pulse
  2. NJ Senate Panel OKs Judges, New Union County ProsecutorNew Jersey Pulse
  3. Ex-NJ Pol Ducks Prison Over False Report In Atty Bribe CaseNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact