Judge Rips Call To Withdraw Funding Probe Memo In IP Row

Delaware's chief federal judge has rejected Nimitz Technologies LLC's request that he withdraw his explanation of why he is investigating the patent owner for not disclosing litigation funding and ownership information....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now