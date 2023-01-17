Ex-DC Attorney General Karl Racine Returns To Hogan Lovells

After serving two terms as the first elected attorney general in Washington, D.C., Karl Racine has been rehired by Hogan Lovells as a litigation partner, rejoining the firm where he began...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now