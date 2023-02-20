HSF To Swap Seoul Office For Korea Group Led From Abroad

Herbert Smith Freehills LLP said on Monday that it is closing its office in Seoul 10 years after it opened, taking its cue from other international law firms that have already...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now