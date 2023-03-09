Attys Who Tweeted Against Harris Sue Over Banned Accounts

Two Bernie Sanders-supporting attorneys who sued the Democratic National Committee over claims it rigged the 2016 primary election for Hillary Clinton are now suing Twitter Inc. in federal court for not...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now