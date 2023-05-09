Dechert Cuts 5% Of Global Workforce As Demand Falls

Dechert LLP confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday that it has cut 55 attorneys and 43 professional staff members across various offices worldwide, becoming the latest law firm to reduce the workforce amid...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now