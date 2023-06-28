Reed Smith Atty Reported 'Egregious' Anti-BLM Tweets To Bar

A Reed Smith associate testified Wednesday in the California State Bar disciplinary trial of attorney Marla Brown that while in law school in 2020, she reported Brown's tweets calling for Black...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now