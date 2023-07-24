Seton Hall President Leaving After Law School Theft Scandal

Seven months after a $1 million embezzlement scandal rocked Seton Hall University School of Law, university President Joseph Nyre made the surprise announcement Monday that he would be stepping down from...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now