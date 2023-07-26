Judge Should Have Recused In Platinum Case, 2nd Circ. Says

The Second Circuit said on Wednesday that a Manhattan federal judge should have recused himself from the case against a prolific cooperating witness in public corruption and fraud actions, given his...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now