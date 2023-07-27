Biden Picks Former Prof, Mayer Brown Alum For Judgeships

President Joe Biden announced four new judicial nominees Thursday for seats on the Seventh and Tenth circuits as well as district courts in Minnesota and California, including a nominee who would...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now