'I Suffered Silently': Ex-Law Prof Allegedly Preyed On Students

Two women lawyers have told Law360 that former Federal Trade Commission member and George Mason University law professor Joshua D. Wright abused his power in order to engage them in sexual contact, saying the alleged misconduct...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now