Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Murdaugh Fraud Accomplice Pleads For Mercy In $4.3M Con

By Elliot Weld · August 14, 2023, 1:40 PM EDT

An attorney who pled guilty to assisting disgraced South Carolina lawyer and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh in stealing $4.3 million from his late housekeeper's estate said he was the only alleged...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Diversity Snapshot promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Tenn. Personal Injury Firm Will Face Ex-Exec's Retaliation SuitSmall Law
  2. Murdaugh Fraud Accomplice Pleads For Mercy In $4.3M ConSmall Law
  3. Scale Aims To Grow Virtual Law Firm Model With Texas Tie-UpSmall Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact