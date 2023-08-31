Justice Thomas Lists New Reimbursements From Harlan Crow

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was reimbursed three times in 2022 by Republican billionaire Harlan Crow for travel or meals, according to the justice's financial disclosure released Thursday, including two...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now