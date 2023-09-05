Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1 Year Sought For Ex-Wells Fargo Exec In Fake Account Case

By Katryna Perera · September 5, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT

Prosecutors have recommended a one-year prison sentence and $100,000 fine for the former head of Wells Fargo's community banking division, who pled guilty to obstructing a regulatory examination of the bank...

