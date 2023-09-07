Eastman Says 'Open Question' If Voting Machines Manipulated

John Eastman remained defiant on Thursday during his last day under direct examination in his California disbarment trial, saying it remains an "open question" if electronic voting machines were manipulated to...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now