Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Van Ness Feldman Adds Energy Counsel, New Orleans Office

By Chart Riggall · September 12, 2023, 12:22 PM EDT

Van Ness Feldman has announced the firm is bringing on a Louisiana government relations specialist and attorney as energy counsel whose New Orleans office will become the firm's latest outpost....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest mid-law trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo These Firms Were The Top For Their Summer Associates

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Brach Eichler Adds Corporate Health Care Atty In NJMid-Law
  2. FisherBroyles Boosts Cybersecurity Bench With NY PartnerMid-Law
  3. Parsons Behle Adds 31 Ex-Jones Waldo Attys And Utah OfficeMid-Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact