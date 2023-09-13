Pennsylvania Court Won't Toss Judges' New Retirement Plan

A change in state-affiliated retirement plans for Pennsylvania judges did not violate the state's constitution under a pair of 34-year-old precedents because it's unknown if the new retirement plans will actually...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now