Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Judge Won't Exit, Rethink Axing Trump's Clinton Suit

By Jack Karp · September 15, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT

A Florida federal judge on Friday handed a pair of losses to Donald Trump in the former president's dismissed racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, refusing to recuse himself from the matter...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

pulse promo These Firms Were The Top For Their Summer Associates

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Hunton Promotes 10 Attorneys To PartnerFlorida Pulse
  2. Trembly Law Hires New Partner And Chief Innovation OfficerFlorida Pulse
  3. Trump Attys Sanctioned In 'Shotgun' Clinton Conspiracy SuitFlorida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact