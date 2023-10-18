Eastman Says Pence Was Wrong About His Power On Jan. 6

John Eastman testified at his California disbarment trial on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence was wrong when he declared on Jan. 6, 2021, that he lacked the authority to unilaterally...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now