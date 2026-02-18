The 2026 In-House Counsel Satisfaction Survey

(iStock.com/Drazen Zigic)

Law360 Pulse's second In-House Counsel Satisfaction Survey reveals that in-house attorneys are generally happy with their work, with more than 90% of respondents saying they would choose the job again, but burnout and career stagnation are top-of-mind concerns.Nearly 400 in-house counsel responded to the survey, which sought to measure satisfaction with their jobs, workplace and career prospects.Schedule flexibility was the top perk of an in-house counsel career, with 76% of respondents expressing satisfaction with that element of the role. Burnout is an issue, however, particularly for those in mid-level roles.Long-term career growth also seems elusive. Law360 Pulse found that just over one-third of lawyers in corporate settings are satisfied with their prospects of climbing the corporate ladder.Check out our analysis of these and other findings in the coverage below.

How Happy Are In-House Attorneys At Work?

Most in-house lawyers remain satisfied with their roles and would choose the career again, but advancement opportunities continue to lag behind other measures of satisfaction, according to a new Law360 Pulse report.

Big Workloads Burning Out Mid-Level In-House Legal Execs

While in-house counsel generally report they are satisfied with their jobs, crushing workloads coupled with shriveling budgets are causing serious burnout among those sandwiched between the top dogs and junior attorneys, experts said.

4 Tips For Attys To Climb The In-House Ladder

With just over one-third of the lawyers who participated in the In-House Counsel Satisfaction Survey saying they're satisfied with their advancement prospects, Law360 Pulse spoke with seasoned general counsel about how they advanced in their careers.

What Lawyers Really Think About Working In-House

Law360 Pulse asked corporate counsel to identify some common misconceptions about working in-house and share their thoughts on the rewards and challenges of their jobs. Here's what they said.

