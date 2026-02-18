Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The 2026 In-House Counsel Satisfaction Survey

This article has been saved to your Favorites!
2026-02-18 14:03:48 -0500 ·
A woman with long dark hair wearing glasses, a burgundy blouse and a gray blazer sits at a desk while looking at a document and holding a pen.

(iStock.com/Drazen Zigic)


Law360 Pulse's second In-House Counsel Satisfaction Survey reveals that in-house attorneys are generally happy with their work, with more than 90% of respondents saying they would choose the job again, but burnout and career stagnation are top-of-mind concerns.

Nearly 400 in-house counsel responded to the survey, which sought to measure satisfaction with their jobs, workplace and career prospects.

Schedule flexibility was the top perk of an in-house counsel career, with 76% of respondents expressing satisfaction with that element of the role. Burnout is an issue, however, particularly for those in mid-level roles.

Long-term career growth also seems elusive. Law360 Pulse found that just over one-third of lawyers in corporate settings are satisfied with their prospects of climbing the corporate ladder.

Check out our analysis of these and other findings in the coverage below.

How Happy Are In-House Attorneys At Work?

By Xiumei Dong | February 18, 2026

Most in-house lawyers remain satisfied with their roles and would choose the career again, but advancement opportunities continue to lag behind other measures of satisfaction, according to a new Law360 Pulse report.

Big Workloads Burning Out Mid-Level In-House Legal Execs

By Sue Reisinger | February 18, 2026

While in-house counsel generally report they are satisfied with their jobs, crushing workloads coupled with shriveling budgets are causing serious burnout among those sandwiched between the top dogs and junior attorneys, experts said.

4 Tips For Attys To Climb The In-House Ladder

By Michele Gorman | February 18, 2026

With just over one-third of the lawyers who participated in the In-House Counsel Satisfaction Survey saying they're satisfied with their advancement prospects, Law360 Pulse spoke with seasoned general counsel about how they advanced in their careers.

What Lawyers Really Think About Working In-House

By Xiumei Dong | Graphic by Jason Mallory | February 18, 2026

Law360 Pulse asked corporate counsel to identify some common misconceptions about working in-house and share their thoughts on the rewards and challenges of their jobs. Here's what they said.


For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo These Law Firms Are Law360 Pulse's Global Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. The 2025 Law360 Pulse Compensation Report Insights
  2. The 2025 Compensation Report: Law Firms Insights
  3. The 2025 Law360 Pulse Social Impact Leaders Insights

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority Law360 Healthcare Authority Law360 Bankruptcy Authority

Rankings

Leaderboard Analytics Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech & AI Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact