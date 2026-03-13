Life Sciences Partner Hiring Up Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Large law firms' partner additions in life sciences rose slightly across five geographic markets between 2024 and 2025, with several factors including increased regulatory scrutiny driving new additions, according to an...
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