Conservative Groups Back DOJ As Amici In Law Firm EO Suits

Conservative groups are backing the Trump administration's attempts to revive executive orders targeting BigLaw firms, arguing in an amicus brief to the D.C. Circuit that Perkins Coie LLP had "unclean hands"...
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