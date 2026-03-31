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The 2026 AI Survey

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2026-03-31 14:03:25 -0400 ·
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There's been a notable vibe shift around artificial intelligence in the legal industry as firms and corporate legal departments push for widespread adoption of AI tools, according to a new Law360 Pulse survey.

Attorneys are using AI more often, with double-digit growth in use from last year's survey for tasks like legal research, document summary, document creation and correspondence. Another indication of AI fever: A majority of survey respondents received AI training.

However, frequent users who work at firms now feel more neutral about AI, with 44% saying they see both the pros and cons of AI adoption in the legal industry. That's in sharp contrast to the findings from last year's survey where 73% of firm lawyers who used AI three or more times a week held a positive view of the technology.

Check out the coverage below for a deep dive into how attorneys view the increasing integration of AI into their everyday work.

What Attorneys Really Think About AI

By Kevin Penton | March 31, 2026

Seventy percent of attorneys at law firms report using artificial intelligence at least once a week as part of their jobs, a sharp increase from 2025, according to the latest survey from Law360 Pulse.

Threat Or Opportunity: Junior Attys Face The AI Future Now

By Steven Lerner | March 31, 2026

Early-career and senior attorneys alike said they believe artificial intelligence could replace responsibilities usually performed by junior lawyers, causing concern among some early-career legal professionals about their future job prospects, a new Law360 Pulse survey found.

Power Users Get Real About AI's Role At Work

By Sarah Martinson | March 31, 2026

Attorneys who frequently use artificial intelligence tools are starting to feel less positive and more neutral about the technology's adoption in the legal industry, a trend that might be driven by lawyers developing more realistic expectations about AI's capabilities.


For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

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