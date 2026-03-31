The 2026 AI Survey

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There's been a notable vibe shift around artificial intelligence in the legal industry as firms and corporate legal departments push for widespread adoption of AI tools, according to a new Law360 Pulse survey.Attorneys are using AI more often, with double-digit growth in use from last year's survey for tasks like legal research, document summary, document creation and correspondence. Another indication of AI fever: A majority of survey respondents received AI training.However, frequent users who work at firms now feel more neutral about AI, with 44% saying they see both the pros and cons of AI adoption in the legal industry. That's in sharp contrast to the findings from last year's survey where 73% of firm lawyers who used AI three or more times a week held a positive view of the technology.Check out the coverage below for a deep dive into how attorneys view the increasing integration of AI into their everyday work.

What Attorneys Really Think About AI

Seventy percent of attorneys at law firms report using artificial intelligence at least once a week as part of their jobs, a sharp increase from 2025, according to the latest survey from Law360 Pulse.

Threat Or Opportunity: Junior Attys Face The AI Future Now

Early-career and senior attorneys alike said they believe artificial intelligence could replace responsibilities usually performed by junior lawyers, causing concern among some early-career legal professionals about their future job prospects, a new Law360 Pulse survey found.

Power Users Get Real About AI's Role At Work

Attorneys who frequently use artificial intelligence tools are starting to feel less positive and more neutral about the technology's adoption in the legal industry, a trend that might be driven by lawyers developing more realistic expectations about AI's capabilities.

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