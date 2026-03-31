FTC Backs Florida's Move To Kill ABA's Accreditation Monopoly

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that it supports the Florida Supreme Court's recent decision to end the American Bar Association's longstanding accreditation monopoly, agreeing with the finding that it is...
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