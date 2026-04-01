McGuireWoods Hires 2 SPAC Specialists From Loeb & Loeb

McGuireWoods LLP announced Wednesday that it has hired two New York partners with extensive experience in special purpose acquisition company transactions to boost the firm's capital markets offerings....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now