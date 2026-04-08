Faegre Drinker Hires 2 Venable FDA Partners In DC

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has hired two attorneys from Venable LLP who joined that firm in 2023 and focus their practices on helping clients understand U.S. Food and Drug...
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