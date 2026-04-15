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Former Judge To Head New NJ Attorney Readmission Board

By Jake Maher · April 15, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT

The New Jersey Supreme Court announced this week the lineup of a new committee that will consider disbarred attorneys' applications for readmission, with a former state court judge of over 20...

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