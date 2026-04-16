Ariz. Gov. Vetoes Shifting Atty Licensing Away From State Bar

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that would have shifted the responsibility to license the practice of law from the state bar to the state supreme court, amid her moratorium...
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