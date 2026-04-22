330+ Groups Urge DOJ To Restore Immigration Aid Staff

More than 300 legal services providers, faith-based institutions and community groups are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to fully restore a program that allows nonlawyers to assist low-income and...
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