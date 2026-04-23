Judge Albright Changed The Landscape Of Patent Litigation

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas became infamous in 2019 when he drew repeated chastising from the Federal Circuit for hoarding patent cases, but in the...
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