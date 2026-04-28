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Cohen & Steers Names Deputy To Replace Retiring GC

By Nate Beck · April 28, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT

New York investment company Cohen & Steers said its longtime general counsel will step down in the first quarter of next year after a 40-year career in the financial services industry....

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