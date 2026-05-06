The Top Law Schools For Every Career Path: Class Of 2025

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More than half of newly minted juris doctors from the class of 2025 chose law firms for their first roles after graduation, according to the latest data from the American Bar Association . Public interest placements declined only slightly from last year, clerkship pipelines remained relatively consistent with previous years, and interest in business roles continued its gradual decline.Georgetown University led all schools in total graduates heading to BigLaw, while Duke University posted the highest share, edging out Columbia University for the top spot by percentage of grads landing positions at the largest firms.Explore our analysis and interactive visuals to see where graduates landed and how law schools performed in placing students at law firms and beyond.

Aiming for BigLaw? These Schools Deliver

Law school students continue to set their sights on law firm jobs post-graduation, with interest in BigLaw roles holding strong. Here's a look at how those preferences are playing out and which schools are sending the highest percentage of graduates directly to BigLaw.

The Top Schools For Legal Industry Jobs: A Data Review

A law degree can lead to careers across law firms, government, business and public interest, according to the latest ABA data. See which schools stand out for placing graduates in BigLaw, federal and state clerkships, public interest roles and more.

The Law School Legal Industry Job Tracker: Class Of 2025

Want to know which schools are sending the highest percentage of graduates to BigLaw? How big a slice are landing those prized clerkships in federal or state courts? Explore the ins and outs of law school graduate placement in our interactive graphic.

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