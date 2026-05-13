DOJ Goes After DC Bar, Courts For Discipline Of Ex-DOJ Atty

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel, D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility, D.C. Court of Appeals and the District of Columbia, claiming that they...
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