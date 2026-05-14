CORRECTED: Wood Smith Brings On Litigator In Atlanta

Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP has brought on a new partner in Atlanta, adding an attorney with more than 15 years of experience whose practice focuses on catastrophic injury defense...
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