Slager Madry Adds DOJ Civil Litigator In Connecticut

Connecticut litigation boutique Slager Madry LLC has grown its offerings with the addition of Jillian Orticelli, who most recently worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, as...
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