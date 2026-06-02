7th Circ. Fines Deported Migrant's Atty For ChatGPT Misuse

The Seventh Circuit has rejected a Mexican citizen's petition challenging an immigration court's removal order on the merits, while sanctioning his attorney $5,000 for filing two legal briefs "riddled with" fabricated...
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