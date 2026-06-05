ICE Atty's Bid To Ax Contempt Order Is 'Absurd,' Amicus Says

A court-appointed amicus curae has told the Eighth Circuit that a Minnesota federal judge was right to hold a government attorney in contempt after finding that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement...
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