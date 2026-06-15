Trump Personal Atty In Carroll Cases Confirmed To 8th Circ.

The Senate voted 48-43 on Monday evening to confirm Justin Smith, who represented the president in the defamation and sexual abuse cases brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, to the U.S....
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