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The 2026 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

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June 23, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT ·
Four professionals sit at a conference table and look toward the left with smiling and engaged expressions during a meeting in an office setting with a gray wall in the background.

(iStock.com/jacoblund)


Lawyers are generally happy being lawyers, but nonequity partners and associates told Law360 Pulse that several aspects of their job leave them feeling dissatisfied. 

The 2026 Law360 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey shows that job satisfaction greatly depends on where respondents land on the firm pecking order. Lawyers were asked how they feel about parental leave policies, compensation, and opportunities for advancement and more.

While overall attorney job satisfaction is up since last year's survey, it has nevertheless fallen since 2021.

Still, respondents said they take pride in being able to use the law to materially improve people's lives, and they enjoy the intellectual challenges and learning opportunities that are intrinsic to the profession.

Check out our analysis of these and other findings in the coverage below.

Are Attorneys Happy At Work? Depends Who You Ask

By Alison Knezevich | June 23, 2026

Most lawyers are satisfied with their careers, but their happiness at work varies depending on their rank, a new Law360 Pulse survey found.

Associates Unhappy Over Leave, Firm Leadership

By Kevin Penton | June 23, 2026

Associates are dissatisfied over the lack of transparency at their law firms, what they perceive to be limited opportunities for advancement and how their leaders communicate, Law360 Pulse found in its sixth annual Lawyer Satisfaction Survey.

What Attorneys Really Think About Their Profession

June 23, 2026

Law360 Pulse asked attorneys for their thoughts on what being an attorney is actually like — what they love about their job, what they see as the biggest misconceptions about a career in law and what advice they have for new lawyers. Here's what they said.


For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

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