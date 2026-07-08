Friedman Kaplan Hires Ex-JBS Foods Ethics Chief, DOJ Alum

Friedman Kaplan Seiler Adelman & Robbins LLP has hired the former global chief ethics and compliance officer at JBS Foods as a litigation and white collar defense partner, touting his combination...
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