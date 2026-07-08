AI Speeds Up Litigation Tasks But Not Overall Pace Of Cases

Artificial intelligence can plow through mountains of information to unearth pertinent details far faster than any associate or paralegal, but the technology can't really speed up individual cases since lawyers still...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now