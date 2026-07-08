Ex-GC Co-Founds, Launches News-Sharing Platform Newdle

A former fintech general counsel is the co-founder and CEO of Newdle, a news-sharing platform that launched Wednesday with the goal to reinvent how news stories are created, consumed and understood...
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